Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0-73.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.74 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

RTX stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.