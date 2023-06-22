Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 1,219 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $12,823.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73.
Snap Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Snap from StockNews.com
- Why These 2 Pizza Stocks May Be About to Rise
- PayPal Stock is Down 80% from Highs: Buying Opportunity?
- PepsiCo Stock is Recharged and Ready to Rise
- These 2 Retail Stocks: Analysts Say, “Buy the Dip!”
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.