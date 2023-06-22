Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 1,219 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $12,823.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73.

Snap Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.