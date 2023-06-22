Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 354 Shares

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00.
  • On Thursday, April 13th, Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $79.95 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,603,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.