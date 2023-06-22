Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $430.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

