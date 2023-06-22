RDA Financial Network Has $335,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ameren were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.