Bath Savings Trust Co Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

