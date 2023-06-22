Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 448 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 72,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.