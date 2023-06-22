Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.