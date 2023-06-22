Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,734 shares of company stock worth $161,281,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 551.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.