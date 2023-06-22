Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

