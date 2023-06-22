Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

MO opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

