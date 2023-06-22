RVW Wealth LLC Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average is $190.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

