Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

