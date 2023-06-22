Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $214.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

