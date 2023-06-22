Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

