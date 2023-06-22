Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.45 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

