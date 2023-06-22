Weaver Consulting Group Has $211,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

