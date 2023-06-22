NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $430.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.15. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

