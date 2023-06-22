DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 11th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

