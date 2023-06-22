DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 11th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.
In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
