Credit Suisse Group Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 135,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

