Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 230 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $361.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.80.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

