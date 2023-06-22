Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

