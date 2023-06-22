Country Club Bank GFN Buys 438 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

