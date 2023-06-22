Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,175,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT stock opened at $285.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.