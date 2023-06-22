Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,385,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

