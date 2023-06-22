Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 10,983 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VOE opened at $136.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

