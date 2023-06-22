Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after buying an additional 131,362 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 310,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares during the period.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
