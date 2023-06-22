Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 447 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

