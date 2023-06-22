Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.14 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

