Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Boosted by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

