Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,693 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 1.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 523,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

