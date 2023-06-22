Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $376.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

