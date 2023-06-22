Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 5,263 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

