CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,118,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,182,000 after purchasing an additional 411,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

