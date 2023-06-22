Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 36,634 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.