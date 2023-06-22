CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 73,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.32. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

