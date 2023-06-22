TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $135.80 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.