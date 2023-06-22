Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $486.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $351.91 and a fifty-two week high of $497.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.23 and a 200-day moving average of $453.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

