Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

