IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $213.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

