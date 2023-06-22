Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 24,154 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,311,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.