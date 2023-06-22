Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 28,569 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,569 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

