MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $474.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.48 and a 200-day moving average of $506.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

