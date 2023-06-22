Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,671 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,101. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.73. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $69.62 and a one year high of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

