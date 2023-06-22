Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,447 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

