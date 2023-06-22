Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,988,393 shares of company stock worth $231,974,197. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

