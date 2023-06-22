Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $167.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average of $218.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.