Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

