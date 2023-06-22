Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $203.27 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.01. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

