Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,736 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $194.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

